Doom: The Dark Ages now properly playable on ROG Xbox Ally

The other day we published on Gamereactor our review of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, the two new gaming PC models in handheld console format that the hardware manufacturer and software giant have launched in collaboration. In Spain we tested the €600 "vanilla" version, while in Denmark they reviewed the €900 "premium" version.

While there is a significant and logical jump in performance between the two machines, on both we had many, many problems with the fact that they run on a Windows 11 system. Keyboards that do not appear, commands that do not work, difficulties in execution...

Other problems with the first tested games may have more to do with compatibility and optimisation, but that can't be known proper until they are updated. That's why, a few days after the release of the new ROG Xbox Ally, we went back to test games like Doom: The Dark Ages and also tried running other titles from the huge Xbox and Game Pass catalogue.

Here are some post-launch findings with the basic ROG Xbox Ally.

The latest Doom is up and running, and very well

Below you can see the difference between the game that was playable at launch (it came in windowed mode, wasn't optimised and barely ran at all) and the game that has remained after the patch applied just a few days later. Day and night. Or, well, being Doom: The Dark Ages, night and night.

Doom: The Dark Ages on ROG Xbox Ally out of the box (without the patch)

Doom: The Dark Ages on ROG Xbox Ally with the optimisation patch

Forza Horizon 5 now running much smoother

FH5 has also benefited from the updates, but perhaps more from the system updates in this case. It no longer hiccups, nor does the pause menu pop up without pressing any buttons.

Forza Horizon 5 on ROG Xbox Ally out of the box

Forza Horizon 5 on ROG Xbox Ally after several updates

Keeper still "stumbles

The new and fabulous Keeper, the lighthouse fantasy adventure game from Double Fine, is able to run, but it stumbles just like its protagonist. We detected some black flickering, as well as framerate drops and hiccups.

The Outer Worlds 2 needs to land first before it can take off again.

It looks like Obsidian's (read our review of The Outer Worlds 2) new smash hit needs the Doom: ADD or FH5 treatment before it hits the market next week, or in its first few days on sale, because so far it's not running smoothly and crashed to our desktop twice.

On the other hand, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is still unplayable, at least in our experience, because of the same update error that we got last week. Killer Instinct, which didn't work either, we have not been able to test it again. However, an older, less demanding game, Capcom's Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, downloads, installs and starts without problems, but crashes when trying to start the game. Another one that needs a green herb urgently.