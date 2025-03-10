Doom: The Dark Ages leaves the door open for more medieval games

HQ

While there is some wiggle room, like all prequels Doom: The Dark Ages has to eventually get us up to speed with the story of the 2016 game, which began with the Doom Slayer breaking out of a coffin after all his friends had died.

Apparently, though, Doom: The Dark Ages won't take us all the way up to that point, and will use its wiggle room as much as possible. Speaking to PCGamer, game director Hugo Martin explained why the developers have kept some narrative space to play with.

"I mean, that would end the Dark Ages, the medieval chapter of the Doom saga. This is kind of like the Chronicles of the Slayer," he said, pointing out the flaw with bringing the story up to 2016's Doom. "So if we took it all the way to that point, then that would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories. And I'm not announcing projects or anything other than to just say it's better to leave it open."

There might not be enough room for a full extra medieval game, but there is DLC in the works. So, if you want more archaic Doom, you won't have to worry about it ending just yet.

Doom: The Dark Ages launches on the 15th of May for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.