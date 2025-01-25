Doom: The Dark Ages is not the end - id Software promises that more is yet to come

HQ

It may seem like an obvious conclusion for most, given how well the franchise has sold over the years, but id Software promises that Doom: The Dark Ages in no way marks the end of the series. This was clarified by the game's creative director, Hugo Martin, during a recent preview event, where he mentioned that The Dark Ages is not meant to be "the end of something" and that the team is currently fully focused on the release.

"It isn't designed to be the end of something."

"Genuinely, sincerely, we're really just focused on this right now—but Doom: The Dark Ages isn't a period on the end of a sentence."

Martin went on to hint that there are indeed plans for future games in the Doom universe, even though id Software, for understandable reasons, cannot reveal anything more specific at this point.

Are you looking forward to The Dark Ages? And what are you hoping comes next for the Slayer and his companions?`