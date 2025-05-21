Doom: The Dark Ages has already been played by more than 3 million fans, biggest launch in id Software's history

HQ

It seems like fans have been really eagerly awaiting a new Doom game. Bethesda and id Software has revealed some player figures about Doom: The Dark Ages, noting three core pieces of information along the way.

To begin with, it's mentioned that Doom: The Dark Ages has already been played by more than three million fans. The second thing of note is that this is enough to make the game id Software's biggest launch of all-time, and that also ties into the third factoid, which is that it overcame Doom Eternal's former three million player record at seven-times the rate.

Adding to this, The Game Business' Christopher Dring has taken to X to note that out of the three million players, as many as two million checked out the game on Xbox, in part down to Game Pass. The exact PC and PS5 split has not been mentioned but we do know that both platforms should account for around one million players.

Have you played Doom: The Dark Ages yet, and if not, be sure to check out our review of the game.