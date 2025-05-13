Doom: The Dark Ages Guide - What does each weapon do and how to complete its Mastery Challenge

Doom: The Dark Ages, being a Doom game, has a wealth of collectibles to find. In fact, to acquire the elusive 100% milestone, you will need to grab every bit of Gold, every gemstone, find and complete every secret area, add every doll and Codex page to your collection, and also fully upgrade every weapon in your arsenal. Needless to say, there's a lot to tick off and since providing a guide on where to find every single piece of Gold would take us the rest of the month to write, let's instead focus our efforts this time on the various weapons available.
In this guide, we'll be explaining what each weapon does, how their upgrades change how they operate, and also how to unlock and complete each of the various Mastery Challenges too. So, with that being the case, let's do this one weapon type at a time.
The first weapon you start with. This is a simple pump-action shotgun that can be adjusted to operate in a handful of additional ways. It has four available upgrades, and like every weapon in The Dark Ages, the last will require a Wraithstone to unlock.
Mastery Challenge: Ensure every pellet hits a demon 150 times.
Tip: Use Tune Up and pump all your ammo into a strong demon to quickly chip away at this challenge.
Old faithful. What more needs to be said?
Mastery Challenge: Ensure every pellet hits a demon 50 times.
Tip: Enemies stunned by the Shield Saw make very easy, stagnant targets.
The Dark Ages' answer to an assault rifle. This fires regular rounds and not energy or crushed skulls.
Mastery Challenge: Deal damage to 100 additional demons with either Pincushion or Ricochet.
Tip: Use the Shield Saw to root a larger demon and then use Ricochet to annihilate any fodder demons around them.
Another more traditional weapon, with this effectively being a single-shot DMR or marksman rifle.
Mastery Challenge: Use Lobotomy's headshot melee charge ability to regenerate melee charges 100 times.
Tip: While the Mastery Challenge specifically notes to use Lobotomy, you can abuse Stalwart here too occasionally, so be sure to throw your Shield Saw out and parry Hell Surges as much as often. Otherwise, make sure to use the Dread Mace as it takes the longest to charge and is the easiest to consume, while also refilling your Impaler ammunition to the max on each melee use. Otherwise, the only other option here is hard graft and lots and lots of headshots.
A fully-automatic energy weapon that is great for destroying plasma shields.
Mastery Challenge: Cause Overload or Heatblast damage 1,000 times.
Tip: There's no quick way here. Just amass and maintain charge and keep unleashing damage at demons.
Another energy weapon, except now with two barrels!
Mastery Challenge: Cause Overload or Lightning damage 500 times.
Tip: Generate charge and then let your chaining Lightning damage do the hard work.
One of the more unique weapons in The Dark Ages. It crushes and spits skull fragments at enemies in a cone, making it ideal for large numbers of foes.
Mastery Challenge: Cause charged damage 250 times.
Tip: Melee a fodder demon to get a quick boost of charge and then use that to springboard your Pulverizer to greater damage potential.
A more precise skull-crushing weapon, which trades a coned attack for a steady stream of fragmented bone projectiles.
Mastery Challenge: Gather 100 pieces of ammo by damaging demons with Supplier equipped.
Tip: Fodder demons are the best way to tick off this challenge. Use them as the cannon fodder that they are.
Perhaps the most unique weapon in the game. This fires a chained ball at enemies, smashing them to pieces with immense blunt-force power.
Mastery Challenge: Cause Cosmic Breach damage 100 times.
Tip: There's no cutting corners here. Just use the Chainshot and let its massive damage and power do the heavy lifting.
Quite self-explanatory. This fires bouncing explosive projectiles at demons.
Mastery Challenge: Cause Fragment or Cataclysm damage 100 times.
Tip: Prioritise spamming direct hits on tougher demons to generate a ton on Cluster Grenades to complete this task faster.
Also self-explanatory. Massive damage projectile explosive ordnance weapon.
Mastery Challenge: Heal yourself with Cannibalism through close-range self-damage 50 times.
Tip: Get an early parry and then dive in head first into the action, letting your rockets do the talking.