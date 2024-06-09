English
Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages confirmed for 2025

And it will launch Day One on Game Pass.

We got our first look at Doom: The Dark Ages. While we were anticipating some sort of new Doom coming out, it's good to see the world-premiere trailer and some gory action that we have long missed.

Doom: The Dark Ages takes place before the events of the previous games, giving us a fantasy flair in our demon-killing. We've still got plenty of guns, but there are also some interesting new fantasy things, like a shield that comes back to you, and a dragon you can ride.

So far, Doom: The Dark Ages has just been confirmed for Xbox and PC, and it'll arrive Day One on Xbox Game Pass when it launches some time in 2025.

