Doom: The Dark Ages and Revenge of the Savage Planet are about to be added to Game Pass

We're six days into May and with that, Microsoft has now unveiled a new batch of games heading to Game Pass - and it's a really nice month ahead of us, with a certain lead-heavy action game acting as the centerpiece. However, there are plenty of other interesting things for those who want other types of experiences.

Here's what to expect and when (games with * will not be added to Game Pass Standard on launch, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be added to Xbox Standard):



Dredge (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, PC)



Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 7



Dungeons of Hinterberg (Xbox) - May 7**



Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series S/X) - May 7**



Metal Slug Tactics (Xbox) - May 7**



Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, PC) - May 8*



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 8



Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud and Xbox) - May 13



Doom: The Dark Ages (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, PC) - May 15*



Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 16*



Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 20



Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 20



Subscribers can also look forward to perks and other benefits such as Nature Lord Bundle for Metaball and Game Pass Bonus Perk for UFL, among other things, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

As usual, some games are also leaving Game Pass, in this case on May 15. Subscribers have up to 20% off these titles until then, so make sure to play them or buy if you want to keep some.