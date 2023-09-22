Doom Patrol gets a new trailer ahead of its final episodes

Doom Patrol has largely been considered a rather good DC show in an otherwise pretty poor pool of material from the comics company. While we're hoping to get a solid refresh with James Gunn's new DCU, that means some sacrifices have to be made.

Henry Cavill's Superman, for one, and now Doom Patrol. We knew that the series, along with Titans, was coming to a close earlier in the year, but now the date for the former's final episodes is nearly here. The 12th of October is when Doom Patrol's final episodes launch, but until then we've got a trailer to remind us why we should be watching.

Check out the trailer below for a short taste of the action, the weirdness, and everything else we'll see in Doom Patrol's final episodes.