Doom II upgraded with ray tracing thanks to modders

Ray tracing implemented in older games often results in absolutely stunning eye candy, so when a mod is now on its way to Doom II that promises to do just that, then perhaps it's no wonder that saliva starts to drip uncontrollably from the corners of our mouths. After all, we're talking about one of the best games ever made in the genre.

The mod developed by a person nicknamed shirokii improves the visual elements of the game significantly. This is through the new, more realistic lighting effects, shadows and reflections that enrich Doom II with a whole new, menacing atmosphere that it could only dream of in its original version.

It is particularly impressive to see how the light interacts with the surroundings and how projectiles cast shadows in real time, it's downright blissful. In short, the effect is striking and brings the game to life, you can check out a short demonstration of the mod below. But best of all, you can download and enjoy it right now!

Download Doom II: Ray Traced here

How do you think this looks, will you test?