Doom for Super Nintendo celebrates its 30th anniversary with a cool re-release

The ultra-classic Doom was originally released in 1993, but in 1995 it was also a hit on the Super Nintendo. Although the version did not reach PC-quality (on a good computer), it became very popular, and in September it actually turns 30 years old. To celebrate, Limited Run has announced not one, but two anniversary versions.

And it has been shown more love than usual. This edition contains 14 new levels that were not included in the original along with a Nightmare Mode, improvements to both gameplay and graphics, as well as rumble. The latter, however, requires a new Doom controller which is also released in conjunction with this.

As if to make everything better, it comes in a fancy Super Nintendo box along with a manual, and the collector's edition is delivered on a blood-spattered cartridge (the US model), accompanied by a numbered certificate showing that you own one of only 666 copies made.

Pre-bookings start this Friday (July 11) and last for one month. Then the fun ends. If you want to treat yourself to a copy, you can do so here for the collector's edition, here for the standard edition and here for the Doom controller.