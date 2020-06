You're watching Advertisements

Developer id Software recently released 'Update 2' for its high-octane shooter Doom Eternal and it looks as though its players are in for plenty of treats. Apart from fixes and improvements, a brand-new Battlemode map titled 'Torment' has been released as well as demon-specific keybind options and latency improvements.

Those playing the campaign will also see some changes such as empowered demons appearing more frequently. Read the full patch notes here.