Doom Eternal's demons broken down by Hugo Martin

Doom Eternal is mere months away, with id Software delivering an explosive and bloody shooter sequel that fans are excited about, and now a new Noclip documentary shines a spotlight on the bad guys we'll be facing in the game.

In this video game director Hugo Martin breaks down the designs of various demons in the title, including merging the ideas of classic Doom titles with new ideas to spice them up a bit, like with the floating Cacodemon.

Personality is also important for Martin and his team, and expressing that through the movements and animations of the demons. We also get to hear about the importance of their strength (Martin says bullet sponges can act as a "valuable chess piece on the chessboard"), attacks, and more.

It's worth taking a look at our recent preview if you're eager to get back into the action, as we got to play the game for a few hours not too long ago, experiencing some of these enemies for ourselves.

What demons are you looking forward to slaying?

