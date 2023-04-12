Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein II, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Slay the Spire join PlayStation Plus

Along with a bunch of other Bethesda games, so Xbox is at least in a sharing mood with older gems.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're now in mid-April, so the time has come to learn which games PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can look forward to on April 18. Turns out, there are quite a few gems joining the line-up, and many of them from Bethesda's time before being acquired by Microsoft.

PS Plus Extra

PS Plus Premium

Sony is also kind enough to remind us that there are some bad news as well, as Spider-Man, Resident Evil, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 and a handful of other games will leave the catalogue on May 15, so enjoy those while you can.

Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein II, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Slay the Spire join PlayStation Plus


Loading next content