Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein II, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Slay the Spire join PlayStation Plus

We're now in mid-April, so the time has come to learn which games PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can look forward to on April 18. Turns out, there are quite a few gems joining the line-up, and many of them from Bethesda's time before being acquired by Microsoft.

Sony is also kind enough to remind us that there are some bad news as well, as Spider-Man, Resident Evil, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 and a handful of other games will leave the catalogue on May 15, so enjoy those while you can.