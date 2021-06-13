Doom Eternal to get a new-gen upgrade later this June

At the Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 showcase this year we were shown off a look at a bunch of new titles that will be coming to the platform and its various services over the next few months and years. As part of the show, Bethesda didn't waste any time in pleasing fans of its current games, including Doom Eternal, which is getting its new-gen release later this June.

Regarded as a free update, Eternal fans can look to play the FPS in 120fps on both Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 on June 29. The update will offer three modes for each console, Performance, Balanced, and Ray Tracing, each of which will bring various benefits to using them. However, as the different consoles each offer different levels of output, what you will get in each mode varies across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5.

The blog post outlining the update gives us these specifications:

Xbox Series X





Performance Mode: 1800p - 120 FPS



Balanced Mode: 2160p - 60 FPS



Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p - 60 FPS



Xbox Series S





Performance Mode: 1080p - 120 FPS



Balanced Mode: 1440p - 60 FPS



Ray Tracing Mode: Not Available



PlayStation 5





Performance Mode: 1584p - 120 FPS



Balanced Mode: 2160p - 60 FPS



Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p - 60 FPS



The post did also reveal that PC players can look forward to experiencing the Ray Tracing mode as well, assuming you have the hardware capable of supporting the feature.

The upgrade plan does also mention that owners of Doom Eternal on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to get the game on the newer consoles, provided they stay in the same family of devices.