Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two to get a full trailer tomorrow

The Microsoft acquisition of Bethesda is still very fresh, but Bethesda is wasting no time in continuing the hype as it has shown off the first look at Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two.

The next expansion for the demon-slaying first-person shooter has received a teaser trailer showing off what seems to be a fight between the Doom Slayer and the Dark Lord, across a battleground featuring massive mechs, plenty of demons, and even what looks like a new type of Crucible weapon, in the shape of a hammer.

The teaser trailer has stated that the full trailer for the expansion is coming tomorrow, Wednesday, March 17, and hopefully the actual expansion will follow suit pretty soon afterwards.

Check out the short teaser trailer below.