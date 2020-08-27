Cookies

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One launches October 20

The DLC is the first expansion to Eternal's main campaign.

During the Gamescom opening ceremony, it was revealed that the first DLC for DOOM Eternal, The Ancient Gods Part One, will launch October 20. The expansion is a continuation of the main campaign and will continue our misadventures down in hell.

The date reveal was included within an all-new gameplay trailer for the expansion, which showed more of the over-the-top gory action that the series is known for. The trailer showed giant demons, as well as all-new weapons and settings to further enhance blistering action.

We're sure that more details will emerge as the DLC inches its way closer to release.

