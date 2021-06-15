LIVE
Doom Eternal
Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 1 launching for Switch today

Surprise!

Just like Doom (2016), Doom Eternal was also released for Nintendo's handheld console, which led to hilarious images of Doomguy teaming up with Isabelle from Animal Crossing. It's still a thought hard to get used to, that these two games can be enjoyed on the same console, but it's time to get used to it because now the expansion The Ancient Gods Part 1 has also arrived on the Switch. Today!

We liked the expansion when we reviewed it last fall, and given how well the previous versions have delivered on the Switch, there is little doubt that this too will be a good experience.

