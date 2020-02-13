Doom Eternal: solo and multiplayer downloaded separately

Doom Eternal seems like it still has a few surprises up its demonic sleeve, as it just has been confirmed on the Microsoft Store that you will be able to download both the campaign and multiplayer portions of the game separately for Xbox One. That means people who don't want the multiplayer can save space by not installing it, and after the single-player is finished, you can clear some space and choose to keep the Battle Mode (as the multiplayer is called) instead.

Both parts of the game are roughly 39 gigabytes each for Xbox One, which puts them combined just shy of 80 gigabytes - and that's without any updates. We hope the same option will be offered on other formats as well, but this hasn't been confirmed as yet.

Are you most interested in the solo or multiplayer parts of Doom Eternal? id's brutal shooter is landing on March 20 for PC, Playstation 4, Stadia, Xbox One and later for Nintendo Switch.

