Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal runs at 60fps on all formats but the Switch

Developer id Software has made sure Doom Eternal runs smoothly across (almost) all formats.

Doom is a series that's known for its hellish atmosphere, delightfully brutal nature and high-speed, non-stop action. Because of this, players expect the game's fps counter to baseline at or above 60fps (preferably higher). Recently, we reported on Doom Eternal being able to run at a whopping 1000fps on PC, and now the game's been confirmed to run at a baseline 60fps on all formats but the Nintendo Switch, which will run at 30fps.

The information was shared by id Software's Billy Khan on Twitter; "PS4, PS4 PRO, XB1, XB1S and XB1X all run at 60FPS".

Doom Eternal

