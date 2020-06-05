Cookies

Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3 and more part of huge Xbox sale

Xbox is having a massive sale on a vast variety of games right now, including Control, Sekiro, Doom Eternal and more.

Summertime usually means unbearably hot weather, bugs and over-crowded amusement parks. But it also means big sales, and Sony has already started its summer sale and now Microsoft has joined the fun by slashing the prices of more than 300 Xbox games. And there is plenty of good stuff to throw cash at in the lineup.

We would recommend checking out Control at 50% off, Doom Eternal at 35% off, Resident Evil 3 at 33% off, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at 35% off and the gory Mortal Kombat 11 at 50% off. Head over this way to see what Microsoft has to offer at way lower prices than usual. And as always, help your fellow Gamereactor readers out by sharing your best findings.

