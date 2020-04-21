Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal OST was mixed without composer Mick Gordon

Mick Gordon deems it unlikely that he'll work with id Software again after most of the Doom Eternal soundtrack he composed was mixed without him.

Mick Gordon is most definitely one of the most talented composers working in the video game industry with grand soundtracks such as those of Prey, Wolfenstein: The New Order and Doom on his CV. Most recently Gordon composed the heavy soundtrack for id Software's Doom Eternal which made sense considering he composed the soundtrack for the game's predecessor.

However, when a fan took to Twitter to criticise the mix of one of the songs on the soundtrack by stating "Mick Gordon is a far more talented audio engineer than me, it's not even close & that's what makes this especially frustrating. I expect much better from him. Again, the music itself is phenomenal, but this mix on the official soundtrack is frankly terrible."

Gordon replied, explaining that the soundtrack was mixed without him: "I didn't mix those and wouldn't have done that. You'll be able to spot the small handful of tracks I mixed (Meathook, Command and Control, etc...)".

Additionally, this seems to have taken a toll on the composer's relationship with id Software, as a fan posted a screenshot of a private message in which Gordon explained that he doubted that he and id Software will ever work together again.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Doom Eternal

Thanks, VG247.

Related texts

Doom EternalScore

Doom Eternal
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"An excellent shooter that offers 20+ hours of astonishing and visceral entertainment."



Loading next content