Doom Eternal OST was mixed without composer Mick Gordon

Mick Gordon is most definitely one of the most talented composers working in the video game industry with grand soundtracks such as those of Prey, Wolfenstein: The New Order and Doom on his CV. Most recently Gordon composed the heavy soundtrack for id Software's Doom Eternal which made sense considering he composed the soundtrack for the game's predecessor.

However, when a fan took to Twitter to criticise the mix of one of the songs on the soundtrack by stating "Mick Gordon is a far more talented audio engineer than me, it's not even close & that's what makes this especially frustrating. I expect much better from him. Again, the music itself is phenomenal, but this mix on the official soundtrack is frankly terrible."

Gordon replied, explaining that the soundtrack was mixed without him: "I didn't mix those and wouldn't have done that. You'll be able to spot the small handful of tracks I mixed (Meathook, Command and Control, etc...)".

Additionally, this seems to have taken a toll on the composer's relationship with id Software, as a fan posted a screenshot of a private message in which Gordon explained that he doubted that he and id Software will ever work together again.

Thanks, VG247.