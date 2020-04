Are you one of the gamers who decided to purchase the collector's edition of id Software's delightfully brutal, fast-paced shooter Doom Eternal? If so, you can now download the game's Mick Gordon-composed original soundtrack.

You simply need to make sure your code is redeemed and check your transaction history for the download links. If you didn't get the collector's edition you can look forward to listening to the soundtrack via Spotify, iTunes and more in the coming weeks.