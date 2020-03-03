Doom Eternal: "it's just a straight arrow up of excitement"

We recently got back from our trip to visit id Software's office in Dallas, Texas, where we got to play more Doom Eternal, and talk with some of the key creatives behind the next game in the storied shooter franchise.

After a tour and some hands-on time with both the campaign and the multiplayer portion of the game, we talked to developers Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin about what the studio has used the extra time afforded to them following the game's delay, the soundtrack, and some of the tricks that have been used to make this the best-looking Doom game to date.

We also touched on the topic of secrets, which is one area where fans will find incredible depths. As creative director Hugo Martin told Gamereactor, the studio "really rewards the player for digging into the corners of the game" with lore, collectibles, and hidden areas that are just waiting to be unlocked.

We also discussed their favourite things about the game, with Martin telling us that he likes the universally-accessible challenge offered by the game. Meanwhile, Stratton, the game's executive producer, reflected on how Eternal improves the pacing and spectacle of the adventure when compared to Doom 2016.

"This game, it's really like nothing we've ever made before when it comes to starting you 'here' and literally from the very beginning of the game to the last boss fight, it's just a straight arrow up of excitement, of intensity, of challenge, of drama, of visual diversity, of learning, of thinking.

Later Stratton added: "I can't wait to get the whole game in people's hands because you get to the, basically like the three-quarters mark and you're like: "if this game ended here I'd be pretty satisfied." But you still have things that you've never seen in a Doom game, or in Doom Eternal, [that are] yet to have happened."

We'll find out exactly what he's talking about when Doom Eternal hits PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One on March 20. The release date for the Switch version is yet to be confirmed.