Doom Eternal is getting the Horde Mode on October 26

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software has announced that they are rolling out the update 6.66 on October 26 for their highly acclaimed hellish FPS, Doom Eternal.

The much anticipated Horde Mode is finally coming to the game along with this update. Back in July, the team detailed their update plans and mentioned how they decided to drop the original plan of making and invasion mode and instead start working on this "totally new single-player Horde Mode".

Coming along with the Horde Mode are Battlemode 2.0 and 2 new master levels.

Doom Eternal was initially released to PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One on March 20, 2020, then later followed by Nintendo Switch on December 8, 2020.

Here is the original review, and here you can find the Switch review.