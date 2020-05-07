LIVE

Doom Eternal is currently discounted by 25%

For the next five days, id Software's Doom Eternal will set you back 25% less hard-earned cash than it normally would.

Doom Eternal was released last March, conquering the hearts of players by offering a brutal, visceral and intense experience. If you are among those who have not yet had the opportunity to enjoy the king of shooters, then id Software has presented an opportunity that you won't want to miss.

As announced by Bethesda and id Software, the Doom Slayer's new demonic adventure will be available with a discount of up to 25% for a week on all platforms for which the game is available.

You can take advantage of the discount on Bethesda's store, Steam, the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store. If you haven't read our review yet you can do so here.

