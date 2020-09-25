Doom Eternal is about to be released for Xbox Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft released a major tease two days ago that clearly implied that Doom Eternal was about to be released for Xbox Game Pass. And sure enough, late yesterday, this was confirmed and it will on October 1 for the Xbox consoles version of Game Pass. It will be available for PC subscription as well but at a later point this year.

We really liked Doom Eternal (check out our review) when it was released earlier this year for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One. It is also being upgraded for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and there is a Switch version coming eventually.