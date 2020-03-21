Doom Eternal had 104,891 concurrent PC players on launch day

Doom Eternal has been one of the most anticipated games set to release this year and now it's finally here. The built-up anticipation showed through the number of players venturing into the depths of hell at launch.

Doom Eternal managed to hit 104,891 concurrent players during its first day on Steam alone whereas its predecessor Doom from 2016 hit its all-time peak at 44,271 players during its launch weekend. You read that right. Doom Eternal more than doubled the all-time Steam player record for Doom in its first 24 hours.