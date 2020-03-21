Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal had 104,891 concurrent PC players on launch day

id Software's Doom Eternal concurrent player count is more than double that of Doom 2016's numbers.

Doom Eternal has been one of the most anticipated games set to release this year and now it's finally here. The built-up anticipation showed through the number of players venturing into the depths of hell at launch.

Doom Eternal managed to hit 104,891 concurrent players during its first day on Steam alone whereas its predecessor Doom from 2016 hit its all-time peak at 44,271 players during its launch weekend. You read that right. Doom Eternal more than doubled the all-time Steam player record for Doom in its first 24 hours.

Doom Eternal

Related texts

Doom EternalScore

Doom Eternal
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"An excellent shooter that offers 20+ hours of astonishing and visceral entertainment."



Loading next content