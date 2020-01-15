Doom Eternal gets new trailer before March 20 release date

Even though Doom Eternal was delayed into March 2020, it still remains one of the most anticipated games, building upon the success of the chaotic 2016 reboot of the series, and now we have a brand new trailer for the sequel down below.

In the video we get to see enemies like the Marauder and Gladiator, as well as new glory kills, the Crucible weapon, and more, not to mention plenty of gameplay showing off the heart-pumping action before the game releases on March 20.

We actually got to play the game in London this week, so stay tuned for more content around that, but while you wait, it's worth remembering for you original Doom fans that Doom Eternal will feature centered weapons.

Has this trailer made you even more excited?

