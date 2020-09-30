Doom Eternal, Forza 7 and Brütal Legend are coming to Xbox Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

Shortly after Microsoft confirmed that it is buying ZeniMax, it was revealed that Doom Eternal is coming for Xbox Game Pass in October. But as you probably already have imagined, it is not the only addition this month, and now it has revealed what we can look forward to during the upcoming two weeks.

Here's what you have to look forward to (and seriously, if you haven't played Brütal Legend already - make sure to do it now!):



Doom Eternal (Android & Console) - October 1



Drake Hollow (PC) - October 1



Brütal Legend (Console) - October 8



Forza Motorsport 7 (Android, Console & PC) - October 8



Ikenfell (Console & PC) - October 8



Unfortunately, it's not only fun and games, as these titles will be removed on October 15. If you want to play them - make sure to do it now: