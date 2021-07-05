Doom Eternal detailed its update plans, a new single player mode is coming soon

Via a post on Twitter, id Software Executive Producer Marty Stratton had some update regarding Doom Eternal.

Among all things, it was mentioned that the expansion "The Ancient Gods - Part Two" is expected to arrive later this year. Then, as stated in the post, Doom Eternal soon will get a totally new single-player Horde Mode, which "we're confident this Horde Mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you're looking for in the game", said Stratton.

Other than the new mode, we were told that the development team is also working on "a refresh of Battlemode that includes a more competitive, rank-based structure, a number of gameplay and balance updates, and another new map", more details should be shared at QuakeCon in August, which is all-digital and set to run August 19-21.

You can see the image of the whole message below.