Doom Eternal comes to Xbox Game Pass on PC this Thursday

Exactly two months have gone since Doom Eternal made its way to Xbox Game Pass on the consoles, and PC players were told to wait for "later this year". At least the latter won't have to wait much longer.

Bethesda and id Software have announced that Doom Eternal will become available on the PC version of Xbox Game Pass on December 3, but that's not the only good news.

A new update has arrived, and it doesn't just fix bugs. Update 4 also introduces a new Master Level called Super Gore Nest, which also means new rewards. This new one even has a special mode, Classic Mode, where you'll only start with the Combat Shotgun. Completing this crazy challenge will give you access to the Classic Green Slayer skin. You know, just to complete the nostalgia.

Those of you playing the game on the Xbox Series family should know that the update also includes improvements to max resolution, making the already great-looking game even prettier/nastier.

Finally, the update makes preparations for the free Gift Wrap and Tear event starting on December 10th with some...interesting cosmetics you can see a sampling of below. You can read detailed information about the update here.