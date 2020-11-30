Doom Eternal comes to Nintendo Switch next week

You're watching Advertisements

Bethesda and id Software haven't exactly spoken much about the Nintendo Switch version of Doom Eternal after just saying it would "come after" the other versions, so it's not surprising that quite a few feared it had been cancelled when some retailers refunded pre-orders a while back. Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer to see how the intense game handles on the hybrid console.

Because today's trailer reveals that Doom Eternal will make its way to Nintendo Switch on December 8. This does, as previously stated, only apply to the digital version, as the physical ones will arrive sometime next year. That also applies to the The Ancient Gods: Part One expansion, which is probably a good thing when the core game alone will take up 18.8GB on Nintendo's hybrid.

It's also worth noting that the gyroscopic controls shown off in the trailer are optional, which means that the game will work on Nintendo Switch Lite as well.

Judging by the trailer, how do you think the game looks on Nintendo Switch?