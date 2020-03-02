Doom Eternal can run at 1000 fps

Developer id Software is getting ready to release the much-anticipated Doom Eternal later this month, on March 20, and apparently, those who have absurdly powerful systems will be able to run the game at 1000 frames per second. This was shared by id Software's lead engine programmer Billy Kahn in an interview with IGN recently, as he was talking about the importance of speed and fluid gameplay in Doom.

Kahn stated; "On id Tech 6, we maxed it out to 250 frames per second. This game, if you have the hardware right, it could hit a 1,000 frames per second. That's the max we have and there's really no upper limit. I've had some hardware here locally that we built just for testing where we had scenes run at 400 frames per second. So people who have 144 Hz monitors or even the new monitors coming out, even above that, going forward this game will hold up for many years"

Granted, the 1000fps scenario won't be reachable for many, but it surely speaks volumes in regards to the capability of the engine.