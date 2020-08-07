Doom Eternal and TESO confirmed for next-gen platforms

You're watching Advertisements

Bethesda just got in touch with the news that The Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal are heading to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and that existing owners of both games will be getting free upgrades when the upgrades are ready, until then they hope they hope to get everything working via backward compatibility.

While the publisher didn't have more news to share about other potential titles making the leap between consoles, it was made clear that they "are committed to offer free upgrades for current-generation console owners of existing Bethesda titles we bring forward into the next generation of consoles."

For all the latest on Bethesda's games, be sure to check out QuakeCon this weekend, starting today (there's a schedule here). It's taking place on Twitch and there are lots of things planned for the company's dedicated legion of fans.