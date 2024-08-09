Doom + Doom II: QuakeCon brought back id Software's classics with a major re-release on all platforms

Last night kicked off QuakeCon, the event that brings together fans of id Software's classic FPS games, and during the gala directors Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin took to the stage to announce a joint remaster of the first two Doom titles (1993 and 1994), in an edition known as DOOM + DOOM II.

DOOM + DOOM II includes a deathmatch mode, online co-op and multiplayer with up to 16 players online. In addition, enhanced performance at 60fps on all platforms, and in the case of PC, PS5 and Xbox Series, 4K at 120fps. Choose between the original MIDI soundtrack and the IDKFA soundtrack composed by Andrew Hulshult for DOOM, plus the new IDKFA for its sequel. Community-created mods are also supported.

As if that wasn't enough to say that this is the definitive and most complete edition of these classic first-person shooters, they also include a new chapter for the single player campaign called "Legacy of Rust", created between id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames, with new weapons and demons to slaughter.

What do you think, ready to dust off your old Doomguy costume and go out there and do some killing?