Doom creator John Romero's new shooter has been saved, likens it to Elden Ring

Recently, Romero Games gave us the unfortunate piece of news that it had publisher had pulled funding from its upcoming FPS project. The studio, founded by Doom creator John Romero and wife Brenda, was looking to give us a fresh take on the FPS genre, but for a moment it seemed as if we'd never see the project.

Speaking at Salón del Videojuego de Madrid (via Eurogamer), Romero confirmed the project had been saved, but also said that the game has been almost entirely redesigned. "We're not starting at ground zero," the legendary developer said. "We can take pieces out of and put into a brand new indie game. We have a lot of stuff we can put in the game. The design is completely different, but the team is very excited about the new design."

The project is smaller now, but he's hoping that the gameplay will still be entirely new to people. "The things that you do in it, will be new to people, the way that going through Elden Ring was a really new experience," he said.

