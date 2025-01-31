Doom creator John Romero on Game Pass: "It doesn't hurt game companies"

HQ

While Game Pass is undoubtedly a great product for consumers who get access to countless games for a fraction of the price that it would cost to buy a new game every month, the question has always been whether this is actually as valuable for developers and video game creators. Is it better to have consumers buy a game directly, or is it instead better to get a supplemental fee in relation to Game Pass downloads and then to rake in the cash through DLC and microtransactions? The answer is very unclear, but Doom creator John Romero does think that Game Pass is unequivocally awesome.

In an interview with True Achievements, Romero claims that "it's a really great way to just try stuff, one thing after another thing," and that it lowers the barrier of entry for games, with Romero adding: "Even free-to-play games, it's like, knowing that those games exist, and Game Pass is like 'Here they are!'"

The Doom legend went a step further to add: "It doesn't hurt the game companies that made those games, because they would've uninstalled it even if it took them longer to get it. They just get to see your game faster, or to choose another one if they don't choose your game."

While Game Pass has been fantastic in former years, subscribers are set to get a lot of bang for their buck this year, specifically in the next few months, as Avowed, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, South of Midnight, and Doom: The Dark Ages make up a list of major games that will be launching on the service on day one.