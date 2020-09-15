Doom 64 recieves a special physical re-edition

id Software announced today a collaboration with Limited Run Games for a physical re-edition of Doom 64 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. For the occasion, in fact, Limited Run Games has also announced the DOOM 64 Classic Edition. The Classic Edition contains the standard version of DOOM 64 as well as retro-style packaging and a commemorative (non-functional) metal cartridge that reminds all the fans about the Nintendo 64 era.

You can pre-order the Standard and Classic versions of DOOM 64 starting on September 25, and both the editions are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021. Will you buy it?