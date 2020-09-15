Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Doom 64

Doom 64 recieves a special physical re-edition

id Software and Limited Run Games have joined forces to make the collector's item a reality.

id Software announced today a collaboration with Limited Run Games for a physical re-edition of Doom 64 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. For the occasion, in fact, Limited Run Games has also announced the DOOM 64 Classic Edition. The Classic Edition contains the standard version of DOOM 64 as well as retro-style packaging and a commemorative (non-functional) metal cartridge that reminds all the fans about the Nintendo 64 era.

Doom 64

You can pre-order the Standard and Classic versions of DOOM 64 starting on September 25, and both the editions are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021. Will you buy it?

Related texts

Doom 64Score

Doom 64
REVIEW. Written by Ossi Mykkänen

"Doom 64 shows modern gamers how things were done back in 1997."



Loading next content