Doom 64 port will rock an entirely new chapter

Doom 64 is landing in just a few days when it launches as an extra for those who pre-order Doom Eternal, id Software's next demonic shooter. When it lands, it'll do so alongside an entirely new chapter, so even existing players will have something new to get their proverbial teeth stuck into.

Confirmation of the new campaign came in an interview over on US Gamer, wherein developer Night Dive Studios also explained some of the technical advancements made for the port. Most interesting of all, however, is the info shared by senior developer James Haley when asked about its links to Eternal.

"On our end, persistent players will have the opportunity to unlock a new chapter in the Doomguy's saga, taking place shortly after [Doom 64's] original campaign concludes. The Mother Demon you defeated in that outing had a sister, and since you've been messing up Hell non-stop, she tries to get rid of you by sending you away. If you can make your way back and take revenge, you'll be rewarded with a bit of lore that fans of both series, new and classic, should enjoy."

Doom 64 will launch on March 20 alongside Doom Eternal, with both games appearing on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with a Switch version to follow.