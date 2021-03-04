Doom 3 is heading to PlayStation VR with improvements

It's safe to say Bethesda doesn't plan to freeze out Sony anytime soon, despite being moments away from becoming a part of Microsoft, and this will continue to be the case on March 29.

Because that's when Doom 3: VR Edition launches on PlayStation VR. This is pretty much what the name implies: the somewhat horror-focused game Id Software released in 2004 just in virtual reality. We can expect some nice improvements though, as both textures, shaders and sound effects have been upgraded. Top that with being able to peek around corners, handling weapons and their attached flashlight however we like with motion controls, 180-degree quick-turn functionality and a wrist-mounted display to track our health, armour and ammunition for better immersion and it sounds like this could be a blood-bath worth diving back into towards the end of this month.