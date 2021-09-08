English
Dontnod will be offering permanent work-from-home option now

The Life is Strange creator is now giving its workers an option to work at the office or from home.

The creator behind the beloved and incredibly well-received Life is Strange, Dontnod Entertainment is changing the way it asks its employees to work. From now on, the studio will be leaning into its work-from-home policy entirely, allowing employees at its Paris or Montreal offices to determine whether they wish to continue to work on-site in the studios, or rather do so from the comfort of their own home.

As reported on by gamesindustry, employees who choose the latter option of working from home will have equipment and gear necessary to complete their job provided by Dontnod. Likewise, those who will choose to do a bit of both, working from home sometimes, and in the office at other times, will also be equipped with the equipment and gear that will suit that lifestyle.

This decision comes after Dontnod switched to an entirely remote work policy in October, when it was discovered that 87% of the studio was in favour of switching to this new model.

