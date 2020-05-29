Dontnod opens first international office in Montréal

You're watching Advertisements

French developer behind Life is Strange and Vampyr, Dontnod Entertainment, has a lot on its plate, with two games, Tell Me Why and Twin Mirror, set to release this very year. Apart from that, it seems as though the studio is also working on yet another project which will be the first project taken on by Dontnod Entertainment's first international studio in Montréal, Canada, which's location ensures that the company can operate closer to its North American player community.

"We are delighted to share our plans of expansion with the opening of this new office in Montréal, completing the talented team working out of Paris. Our goal is to create video games as close as possible to our community's expectations. With this new international team, we will be able to envision even more ambitious titles and keep writing wonderful stories for our players", said Dontnod CEO Oskar Guilbert about the new studio opening. The press release then reiterated that the new studio will take on a brand new project, meaning that apart from the two projects we already know about, we'll be seeing something new from Dontnod in the future.