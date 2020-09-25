Dontnod Montreal is now recruiting for a brand new IP

You're watching Advertisements

You might remember that Dontnod opened its first international office in Montreal a few months ago in order to get closer to its North American fans. The studio is now recruiting both programmers and artists in order to work on a new IP. If that sounds interesting to you, head over here.

"We feel very close to the rich and diverse North American culture that already inspired us for the Life is Strange sage and our newest adventure Tell Me Why. Our footprint on the North American continent is as much important as it feels natural for us. It's in line with our vision: work with new talent to craft projects that are unique, original, and inclusive. The values you'll find in our games are also the ones that drive the way our studios work. We are incredibly excited to start this new adventure," said Oskar Guilbert, CEO of Dontnod.

For the record, the studio's next game, Twin Mirror, is set to release on December 1 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You may find our first impressions just here.