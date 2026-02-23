Don't worry, Overwatch's Jetpack Cat should be getting nerfed this week

HQ

Just come off another weekend of being terrorised by an airborne feline in Overwatch ranked? Us too. But fear not, changes are afoot and rather soon we should expect Blizzard to bring down the hammer and bring the latest Support hero in-line with the rest of the cast, or at least try to do as much.

This has been confirmed by associate game director Alec Dawson, who when speaking with streamer Deemzies, revealed that changes are in the works for Jetpack Cat, with more immediate adjustments planned for early this week and then bigger tweaks when the mid-season patch debuts in a few weeks.

Specifically, it's the perks for Jetpack Cat that Blizzard seem to want to tackle the most, as the Claws Out and Territorial combination seems to be causing the most havoc as of the time being. Both of these perks will be getting nerfed over the coming days, and then in a few weeks, we can expect Territorial to say bye-bye, with it instead being replaced by a new perk that should bring down the feline menace's aggression in-game.

As Dawson explains it: "We're going to be nerfing both of those [Claws Out and Territorial] sometime early next week and then in the mid-season we're looking at actually adding a new perk and getting rid of the Territorial perk as well. The amount of aggression she has right now, you know, she can kind of fight someone, use the claws, press the E, and she can be very, very lethal in a pretty short window there. We want to pull that out just a tad from her."

Do you think this will be enough or does Blizzard need to do more to put an end to Jetpack Cat's reign of terror?