Don't worry, James Gunn's Superman movie won't be 3 hours

We all saw the trailer for James Gunn's Superman movie yesterday, and whatever your thoughts may be on it, we've still got a long way to go and a lot to learn until the film is out in cinemas. With a lot to accomplish in this movie, and loads of comic book characters making appearances, you might be a bit worried about the runtime.

However, speaking to ComicBook.com, Gunn himself confirmed that Superman's runtime is "well under three hours... Under two and a half." This might still sound long to some, but Zack Snyder's Man of Steel had a runtime of 143 minutes, which is two hours and 23 minutes.

Bryan Singer's Superman Returns went longer by adding in 11 more minutes to jump over the two and a half hour mark. So, it seems that Gunn's Superman will fit somewhere around there. As mentioned, there's a lot to tell the audience in this movie. This is a fully formed DCU in Gunn's Superman, with other heroes already existing and helping to save the planet alongside Supes.

Do you think Superman is looking good so far?