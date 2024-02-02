Don't worry guys, Metro 4 is still in the works

HQ

While fans were relieved to see more Metro content at the recent State of Play presentation, some were concerned that the VR prequel Metro: Awakening was in some way trying to replace Metro 4. For those concerned, don't worry, as work is still ongoing for the next major entry in the franchise.

As per a line in a press release for Metro: Awakening (thanks, Insider Gaming), it seems work is still ongoing. "Development continues separately at 4A Games on the next mainline instalment of the Metro series."

There you have it. Work is still being completed by 4A Games. It's worth mentioning as well that back in January 2023 it was confirmed that some of the development team had taken to the frontlines in the Ukraine war. We'll likely be waiting a long time for a new mainline game, but considering the pressure 4A Games is under, we're happy to wait.