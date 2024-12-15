Don't worry Fortnite Festival fans, Epic Games will support it through 2025 and beyond

HQ

Alongside just playing Fortnite battle royale, nowadays you can find entire other games within the Fortnite engine. You can play Fall Guys through Fortnite. You can play the racing game Rocket Racing, and find an entire survival world in Lego Fortnite.

Alongside all of this, you can also play the rhythm game Fortnite Festival. Stacked with the latest songs, Fortnite Festival is a good way to jam out if you're looking for a modern Rock Band. Thankfully, Epic Games has confirmed that it will continue to support Fortnite Festival throughout 2025 and beyond.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Fortnite Rocket Racing, which is the least popular of the new game modes and will therefore not be getting any more themed updates. Even if Fortnite is expanding into different genres, it just goes to show that it will just as easily cut some off.