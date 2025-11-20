Don't trust your eyes in The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

I never thought fighting Eldritch horrors with pre-war guns and muskets would make for fun gameplay, but the trailer for The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu has greatly improved the prospects for the title, where every shot and every blow carries weight, and every enemy can quickly turn the tide of the fight in their favour if you don't act in coordination with your teammates.

During the Xbox Partner Showcase, Ace Team and Nacon showed off what this co-op survival shooter will be like with up to four players as you explore cursed jungles in search of treasure and navigate between missions aboard your ship.

At the moment we don't have a firm release date for The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, but it will arrive in summer 2026. Check out the new trailer below.