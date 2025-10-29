Don't Nod's upcoming sci-fi adventure Aphelion looks exciting in new trailer

HQ

One of the games announced during this summer's not-E3 was French developer Don't Nod's (Life is Strange, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden) upcoming title Aphelion. Here, we follow two astronauts who, under mysterious circumstances, crash land on an unexplored planet. As if that weren't bad enough, it turns out it hosts another life form that seems very hostile.

During Tuesday evening's ID@Xbox Showcase, we got a closer look at the game in a new trailer, which you can find below. Next year, it will premiere on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X - and, conveniently, it will be included in Game Pass from day one.