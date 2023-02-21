Don't Nod working on a large-scale RPG

HQ

French studio Don't Nod is working on a fair few games at the minute. While many associate the developer with point-and-click narrative games thanks to Life is Strange, it seems that there are plenty of other avenues Don't Nod wishes to explore.

Among the other titles it has in the works, Don't Nod is also developing a large-scale RPG. Details are notably light on what this RPG is, but there are references to the 2018 game Vampyr.

While we might not have details on Don't Nod's new RPG yet, we do have information on a couple of its other games. Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is set for a June 2023 release, and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is set to launch this year as well.

